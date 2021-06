Farmland is the foundation for any successful farm, and the first step to having a solid farm is to have access to water. The location of your farmland is extremely important as it determines the cost and accessibility you have to water. Some types of farms are completely dependent on irrigation systems for survival. They can’t be productive without a source of water. Farms that are located near rivers or natural lakes are ideal locations. If not, then wells may need to be installed by a professional.