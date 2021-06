Anyone who knows me well knows that for some reason, I love “top ten lists.” Whether it’s food, athletes, musical groups, or in this case, movies. You could break down the movie segment (and every segment for that matter) into sub sectors. In the sub sector of mafia movies, I think the “Godfather” series, minus Godfather III, takes the cake as the top. And just in case you are interested, I think Godfather II is slightly better than the first edition, but only slightly. Godfather III is an abomination. Anyway, we had “Godfather” night with the family this past weekend, and the meal of choice was spaghetti and meatballs.