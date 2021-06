Momentum is building. Excitement is in the air in Brave Rifles Country. Troopers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment are preparing for action-packed competitions to feature both individual and team strength. Legendary Brave Rifles will be on the ground, along with families, veterans, and friends to take part in remembrance ceremonies, 175-year traditions, grand openings, the birthday bash and much more during Brave Rifles Week, May 18-23, at Fort Hood.