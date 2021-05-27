Cancel
Fort Hood, TX

Tough 2 years strengthens resilience

forthoodsentinel.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is hard to believe two years passed since I took command of the Fort Hood Garrison. In some regards, it seems we’ve lived in crisis management mode for two years as we worked through housing issues, COVID-19, the tragic loss of one of our own, and Winter Storm Uri. In other regards, we’ve collectively made great progress on Fort Hood, reinvigorating our focus on people to counter negative trends and unhealthy climates, renovating and building new facilities, and strengthening ties with local community partners. Serving as garrison commander goes down in my book as a rewarding experience that few in uniform experience. For a couple of years, I played a role in providing services to 500,000 Soldiers, family members, Department of the Army civilians, and retirees who call Central Texas home. This look into operations of the city that is Fort Hood provided me with insight that gives me greater appreciation for Fort Hood and Central Texas.

www.forthoodsentinel.com
Posted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Texas State

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas State

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas State

Texas State

Texas State

Texas State

Texas State
Posted by
US105

Texas State

Texas State

Texas State

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Texas State

Fort Hood, TX

Fort Hood unit’s new Green Company integrates soldiers in new way

FORT HOOD — Recently assigned soldiers to the 13th Sustainment Command’s new Green Company participated in team building activities at Leadership Reaction Course as part of the command’s new “People First” integration and reception process on Fort Hood this week. Newly assigned soldiers to the unit spend two weeks with...