Tough 2 years strengthens resilience

It is hard to believe two years passed since I took command of the Fort Hood Garrison. In some regards, it seems we’ve lived in crisis management mode for two years as we worked through housing issues, COVID-19, the tragic loss of one of our own, and Winter Storm Uri. In other regards, we’ve collectively made great progress on Fort Hood, reinvigorating our focus on people to counter negative trends and unhealthy climates, renovating and building new facilities, and strengthening ties with local community partners. Serving as garrison commander goes down in my book as a rewarding experience that few in uniform experience. For a couple of years, I played a role in providing services to 500,000 Soldiers, family members, Department of the Army civilians, and retirees who call Central Texas home. This look into operations of the city that is Fort Hood provided me with insight that gives me greater appreciation for Fort Hood and Central Texas.