FDA outbreak investigations continue

STRASBOURG, France and PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynacure, a clinical-stage company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to transform the lives of patients with rare diseases who have limited or no treatment options, announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for DYN101, an investigational antisense product candidate designed to reduce the expression of dynamin 2 protein (DNM2), for the treatment of Myotubular and Centronuclear Myopathies (CNM). DYN101 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, UNITE-CNM (DYN101-C101), at multiple clinical sites in Europe. DYN101 has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) and rare pediatric disease designation by the FDA. There is currently no FDA- or EMA-approved therapeutic treatment for CNM.