Dates link in Hepatitis A outbreak enabled action before Ramadan

By Joe Whitworth
foodsafetynews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFindings that a hepatitis A outbreak was linked to dates allowed action to be taken before the start of Ramadan, likely reducing the number of people affected, according to a study. Public Health England (PHE) and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) are investigating the hepatitis A virus (HAV) outbreak linked...

www.foodsafetynews.com
