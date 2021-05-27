Cancel
Fort Hood, TX

Comanche CDC reopens after 8 years

By Stephanie Salmon, Sentinel Living Editor
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Comanche Child Development Center has had a rough time. Originally opened in 1991, the facility closed in 2013 for renovations to the flooring and HVAC systems. Upon its reopening in 2014, it had to immediately close back down when mold was discovered in the kitchen area. During that renovation, water was discovered under the building, which caused the new flooring to bubble up, requiring additional renovations. In 2019, a pipe burst in the mechanical room, flooding the center and ruining most of the furniture and causing additional mold and damaged ports in the walls.

