It's all about timing for Matt Kennedy. And the timing was right for the longtime Westbrook Christian coach as he retired from coaching last week. "I felt like God used me where I needed to be for that length of time," he said. "It's funny because I look at life and I tell my guys – I got to teach Bible this year for the first time in about seven years, maybe longer – during the course of your life you look at it like a book. There are long chapters, short chapters, chapters full of sadness and happiness. ... Once that chapter closes, a new one begins and, like reading a new book for the first time, you don't know exactly what it's going to hold. But it's exciting."