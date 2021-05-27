Phinix Kitchen and Lounge Grand Opening

A quaint appearance and inviting lounge offers a variety of healthy International cuisines. This new restaurant located at 56 Central Square will capture one’s appetite. Owner Sam Pogosov was excited to expand his business into Lynn as he said, “We decided to come to Lynn three months ago because this area is beginning to grow. I saw a lot of creative activity with my partner, Chef Misha, who believed this is a good place to invest and to open a second location outside of Metro-West.”