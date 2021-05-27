Arsenal Women’s purported swap move with Lyon is a worrying lack of ambition—they should be adding to Vivianne Miedema, not replacing her.

Wednesday started off as a good day for Arsenal Women. The club confirmed the signing of Mana Iwabuchi after the expiration of her short term contract with Aston Villa. Iwabuchi very much fits your definition of an Arsenal player, as she’s an extremely technical, creative, and short attacking midfielder. Iwabuchi is also 28, so comes ready-made; she won’t need to adapt to England or the WSL, which will be useful as she goes a very long way to replacing Jill Roord, who has already left Arsenal, and Danïelle van de Donk, who is strongly linked with a move to Olympique Lyon. Iwabuchi, a World Cup winner with Japan in 2011 and a runner up in the 2012 Olympics and 2015 World Cup, is an excellent signing, and a good friend of Vivianne Miedema, with whom she played with at Bayern Munich, and she should link well with Miedema—if Miedema is still at the club when the new campaign kicks off.