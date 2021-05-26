Body Barre at Levy Park

Short of a chemical analysis of the brewed cup, tea lovers can determine the caffeine in their cup by their own response. Of course, caffeine sensitivity is very individual. The combination of caffeine and L-theanine found in tea is actually what makes the greatest difference between the stimulant effect of drinking tea vs. coffee or other caffeinated beverages. Caffeine is probably the world’s most widely consumed and unregulated psychoactive drug. It is a naturally occurring white, crystalline substance found in many plants like Camellia sinensis – Tea. L-Theanine, an amino acid, is also a naturally occurring substance that provides various benefits to humans through plant consumption. L-theanine mitigates the stimulant effect of caffeine, providing a calm focus and extended experience. This explains why it was considered an effective tool for meditation and why tea drinking spread historically by monks sharing spiritual practices.