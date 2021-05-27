Flashback: If it looks like a duck

NOTE: This story originally ran in the October 2017 issue of Up North Voice. GRAYLING – it just might be one of Tom Haller’ hand carved duck decoys and if it’ yours, you have a real treasure. Tom retired from his occupation as a carpenter and moved to the Grayling area almost thirty years ago. He grew up shortly after the ‘Great Depression’ years in Detroit’ ‘Down River’ area in a family that lived for duck hunting. Every chance they got they headed for the Canadian marsh’ across from Grosse Isle. As a young man and a carpenter’ apprentice, Tom said they never had enough money to buy duck decoys so one day he decided to try his hand at carving some.