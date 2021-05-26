Cancel
Economy

Naspi unemployment benefit, full amount for 2021 in full without a 3% reduction: Freshman DL Sostegni Bis

By Karen Hines
newsnetnebraska.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNasbi news in the Sostegni bis decree: the monthly amount will be in full without a 3% reduction, but only until the end of the year. There is an important novelty featured in the Sostegni Bis Decree regarding unemployment benefit from Naspi. Starting in June 2021 and for a full year, the mechanism that leads to a 3% reduction per month after the first three months of use will not apply to unemployment benefits.

www.newsnetnebraska.org
