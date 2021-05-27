Central Texas has its share of treasures

Waco will look fund preparations for future emergency needs as it continues weighing possibilities for $37 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding headed to the city. The American Rescue Plan will send $350 billion to qualifying state, territorial, tribal and local governments, which can, broadly, use the money to pay for direct pandemic expenses or for future emergency management preparations. Because of their size, Waco and McLennan County qualified for payments automatically without having to apply. In addition to Waco's $37 million, the county is expecting about $49 million. Of the $350 billion, $20 billion is set aside for local governments serving a population of less than 50,000, which will have to apply for funding and receive it through the state government.