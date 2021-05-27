Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Central Texas has its share of treasures

By Ken Sury
WacoTrib.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first definition for the noun “treasure” in the Merriam-Webster dictionary is “wealth (such as money, jewels or precious metals).” A secondary definition is “something of great worth or value.”. Waco has its share of treasures, those things that are worthwhile or have value. For many, Chip and Joanna Gaines...

wacotrib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
City
Art, TX
Gatesville, TX
Government
City
Magnolia, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Government
City
Gatesville, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Mulkey
Person
Joanna Gaines
Person
Pancho Villa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Mountain Biking#Flood Control#Camping#Book Lovers#Beer Lovers#Baylor#Baton Rouge#The Waco Mclennan County#Fabled Bookshop Caf#Norwegian#The Texas Commission#Clifton Lutheran College#Art Alley#Lutheran Church#The Cliftex Theatre#Mexican#Gatesville Country Club#Cleng Peerson Highway#Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Hiking
Related
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Waco, TXeasttexasradio.com

Anniversary Of Waco Biker Melee at Twin Peaks

Six years ago today in Waco…..two biker gangs got into a shootout while police were in the area. The end result….nine dead, 18-wounded, 177 arrested and charges dropped on everyone. Dallas Lawyer Clint Broden, who represented one of the bikers, says the whole case was botched by police and prosecutors. He says the only hope for accountability lies in civil lawsuits that are still active. An investigation found that some of the bikers shot one another, police shot and killed several others.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Waco weighing emergency prep as use for $37M stimulus funding

Waco will look fund preparations for future emergency needs as it continues weighing possibilities for $37 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding headed to the city. The American Rescue Plan will send $350 billion to qualifying state, territorial, tribal and local governments, which can, broadly, use the money to pay for direct pandemic expenses or for future emergency management preparations. Because of their size, Waco and McLennan County qualified for payments automatically without having to apply. In addition to Waco's $37 million, the county is expecting about $49 million. Of the $350 billion, $20 billion is set aside for local governments serving a population of less than 50,000, which will have to apply for funding and receive it through the state government.
Waco, TXPosted by
KCEN

Former Waco ISD, Laredo ISD superintendent dies

WACO, Texas — The video above was posted in 2017. Former superintendent of both Waco and Laredo ISD Dr. Marcus Nelson has died, Laredo City Councilmember Alberto Torres announced on Facebook Saturday. "Saddened to hear about the passing of our good friend Dr. Marcus Nelson, former Superintendent for Laredo Independent...
Texas StatePlainview Daily Herald

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Waco, TXKWTX

Former Waco ISD superintendent dies as a result of recent health complications

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Waco Independent School District Superintendent, Dr. Marcus Nelson, has died as a result of recent health complications, according to Laredo Independent School District School Board President Hector J. Garcia. Nelson was the superintendent for Laredo ISD from 2009 until 2017 before his tenure at Waco...
Waco, TXfox44news.com

Former Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcus Nelson has died

Former Waco ISD Superintendent, Dr. Marcus Nelson has died. Waco ISD sent out a statement Saturday night, honoring Dr. Nelson’s time in Waco. Current Waco ISD Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer led communications for the school district under Dr. Nelson. He said Dr. Nelson believed education altered the course of his life, and he felt a responsibility to pay it forward by opening those same doors for the next generation.
Texas StateKWTX

Central Texas high school athlete dies of gunshot wound

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Tydreun Felder, 17, a University High School sophomore who played football and basketball, is dead after a shooting Friday night in Waco, police confirmed Monday. The shooting was reported at around 8:50 p.m. Friday at the Trendwood apartments in the 1700 block of Dallas Circle, police...
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Neill resigns from Waco's 10th Court of Appeals

Justice John Neill of Waco's 10th Court of Appeals will retire at the end of May after serving two years on the three-judge intermediate appellate court. Neill, 61, of Burleson, said a "conglomerate of things" led to his decision to retire before his term expires. "It is just time for...
Texas Stateyourconroenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Waco, TXfox44news.com

Anniversary balloon release for men killed in Twin Peaks shootout

WACO, Texas – May 17, 2015. Six years ago, nine men died in the deadliest biker shootout in U.S. history. Yvonne Reeves comes back every year to the spot her son – Richard Jordan, II – took his last breath. “This is where he laid. Right here, that’s why,” Reeves...