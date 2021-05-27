Cancel
Maine State

Maine not planning on a state vaccine passport system

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine officials are not planning to develop a statewide vaccine passport system for COVID-19 shot recipients.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said such a system would be a challenge because of questions such as how it would work across state lines and how the state would protect residents’ privacy. She said Wednesday the state isn’t looking to create one.

The state supports private businesses that want to request coronavirus vaccine verification, Lambrew said. She said businesses should make sure any verification systems they use are in line with state laws.

“At this time there are no state of Maine policies that would have one set of rules for people who are vaccinated and another for those who are not,” Lambrew said.

Residents who travel this summer are encouraged to bring their immunization record card if they need it, as well as a mask, Lambrew said.

