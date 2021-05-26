newsbreak-logo
Taylorsville, UT

Taylorsville News

taylorsvilleut.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a ground-breaking ceremony two and a half years ago to a ribbon cutting on May 26, the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center is now complete and ready to welcome performers and audiences alike. “It is beyond what we could have ever dreamt it to be,” said Taylorsville Mayor Kristie Overson....

Taylorsville, UT taylorsvilleut.gov

RFP Posts List

THE CITY OF TAYLORSVILLE is soliciting competitive proposals from qualified contractors, deemed to be appropriate and responsible, for the purpose of providing towing services within Taylorsville. RFP’s will be accepted until 4:30 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021. Please submit 1 hard copy and an electronic pdf version to Jennifer Andrus, Taylorsville City, City Administrator's Office, 2600 W. Taylorsville Blvd. Taylorsville, UT 84129. Electronic copies may be submitted on a USB flash drive along with the hard-copy or may be sent via email to: rfp@taylorsvilleut.gov. For questions contact Jay Ziolkowski at 801-963-5400, jayz@taylorsvilleut.gov. The City reserves the right to reject any or all requests, waive any informality or technicality in qualifying, or accept the requests deemed to be in the best interest of the City.
Taylorsville, UT Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

SLCC offering affordable on campus childcare

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The coronavirus pandemic has brought on added stress when it comes to childcare, but one higher ed institution in Utah is trying to make it more affordable. Navigating school and work while raising a family can be tough, and that is why Salt Lake Community College is...
Taylorsville, UT valleyjournals.com

State Sen. Mayne shows city elected officials the new $4.1 billion SLC airport

Artwork in this main corridor at the new Salt Lake City International Airport has earned it the name, “The Canyon.” (Meredith Harker) Taylorsville Mayor Kristie Overson and members of the city council only thought they were touring the biggest and most expensive construction project they would see up close and personal this spring, when they walked through the new $39 million Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in late March.
Salt Lake City, UT kuer.org

AM News Brief: Vaccinating Rural Communities, Bryan Pena Valencia Lawsuit & School Mask Uproar

First Lady Jill Biden paid Salt Lake City a visit Wednesday and met with teachers, students, community health workers and several elected officials. Her message to teachers and community health workers was simple: Thank you, your president has your back. Biden touted funding for personal protective equipment that schools got through the federal COVID relief passed earlier this year. She also visited a vaccination site run by Comunidades Unidas. Read the full story. — Sonja Hutson.