Taylorsville News

THE CITY OF TAYLORSVILLE is soliciting competitive proposals from qualified contractors, deemed to be appropriate and responsible, for the purpose of providing towing services within Taylorsville. RFP’s will be accepted until 4:30 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021. Please submit 1 hard copy and an electronic pdf version to Jennifer Andrus, Taylorsville City, City Administrator's Office, 2600 W. Taylorsville Blvd. Taylorsville, UT 84129. Electronic copies may be submitted on a USB flash drive along with the hard-copy or may be sent via email to: rfp@taylorsvilleut.gov. For questions contact Jay Ziolkowski at 801-963-5400, jayz@taylorsvilleut.gov. The City reserves the right to reject any or all requests, waive any informality or technicality in qualifying, or accept the requests deemed to be in the best interest of the City.