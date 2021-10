In many ways, Nick Jonas is very different than the average human being. The 29-year-old made a name for himself in the music industry both as a solo performer and as a member of the Grammy-nominated group The Jonas Brothers, but that's not all. Jonas has also had numerous roles on Broadway, where Broadway Buzz says he scored his first role at the young age of 8, has been a coach on NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice," and has a number of acting credits as well (via Biography). Oh, and let's not forget his lavish wedding to actress Priyanka Chopra a few years back that dominated headlines long past when the couple said their "I Dos."

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO