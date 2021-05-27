2-Headed Monster: Should NASCAR Return to Circuit of the Americas?

The last NASCAR Cup Series race on the FOX portion of this year’s broadcast schedule will take place this Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. The NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open will be held under the lights. It is hard to believe that the 2021 season is just about at the halfway point, but here we are. The Cup Series race winners from both the 2020 and 2021 seasons are ready to get after it and try to win $1 million this weekend. With the NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series also running points races, it is a full slate on the Texas Motor Speedway weekend schedule.