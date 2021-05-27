2-Headed Monster: Should NASCAR Return to Circuit of the Americas?
Despite the rain, NASCAR successfully ran practice, qualifying, and all three races in its inaugural race weekend at Circuit of the Americas. The Camping World Truck Series race was won by Todd Gilliland, the Xfinity Series race was won by Kyle Busch and the Cup Series race was won by Chase Elliott. Yet the weekend featured its share of controversy. The Cup Series race was filled with wrecks and red flags due to the rain, and NASCAR called it 14 laps before the scheduled finish due to worsening conditions.www.frontstretch.com