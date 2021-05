Tourists are continuing to take selfies on a popular clifftop along the Jurassic Coast, despite a man having slipped and fallen at the same spot less than a week ago.The 28-year-old was visiting Old Harry Rocks in Dorset with five friends on 1 May when he decided to pose for a selfie and fell over the edge, plummeting up to 37m down a sheer drop.He miraculously landed in the water and only sustained minor injuries.“I honestly don’t know how he is still alive today,” Ian Brown, a member of the inshore Swanage lifeboat team, told The Sun.“It is a sheer...