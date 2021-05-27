Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waco, TX

Those Who Make a Difference: Chris Dyer

WacoTrib.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a monthly feature highlighting someone involved with a nonprofit agency recognized as a Charity Champion by TFNB Your Bank for Life. To submit someone for future consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. About Chris. Growing up in Waco, Chris Dyer admits that downtown in the late 1990s wasn’t that appealing to...

wacotrib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
College Station, TX
City
Magnolia, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda Fountain#Make A Difference#Ceo#Ken Sury Wacotrib Com#The Dr Pepper Museum#Free Enterprise Institute#Big Red#The Enterprise Institute#The Thirst Aid Station#The Extreme Pepper Tour#Tfnb Your Bank For Life#Magnolia Market#Downtown#President#Gifts#Experiences#Charity#Things#Feature#Younger People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
easttexasradio.com

Anniversary Of Waco Biker Melee at Twin Peaks

Six years ago today in Waco…..two biker gangs got into a shootout while police were in the area. The end result….nine dead, 18-wounded, 177 arrested and charges dropped on everyone. Dallas Lawyer Clint Broden, who represented one of the bikers, says the whole case was botched by police and prosecutors. He says the only hope for accountability lies in civil lawsuits that are still active. An investigation found that some of the bikers shot one another, police shot and killed several others.
Posted by
KCEN

She Will Dance Again | Former Miss Waco shares recovery journey months after tragic crash led to leg amputation

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — News anchor Kris Radcliffe shares with us her story on Monday, May 17 on 6 News at 10. You can also watch it here: kcentv.com/watch at 10 on May 17. More than three months ago, former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek was going about her life, running errands with her mom, visiting family in Lorena. My wife was even expecting her to drop by our house that night for a quick visit.
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Waco summer camps return with smaller classes, high demand

Summer camp 2020 for many meant family activities and time largely inside and at home, because of COVID-19 restrictions — in other words, not summer camp at all. Thanks to relaxed restrictions and more people vaccinated against the disease, summer camps are back this year though generally smaller and with strong demand putting many on waiting lists.
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Waco weighing emergency prep as use for $37M stimulus funding

Waco will look fund preparations for future emergency needs as it continues weighing possibilities for $37 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding headed to the city. The American Rescue Plan will send $350 billion to qualifying state, territorial, tribal and local governments, which can, broadly, use the money to pay for direct pandemic expenses or for future emergency management preparations. Because of their size, Waco and McLennan County qualified for payments automatically without having to apply. In addition to Waco's $37 million, the county is expecting about $49 million. Of the $350 billion, $20 billion is set aside for local governments serving a population of less than 50,000, which will have to apply for funding and receive it through the state government.
Waco, TXKWTX

Waco: City looking for feedback on area trails

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’ve ever used the trails in and around Waco, the city wants to know your opinion. The parks and recreation department is running a survey as part of a city-wide master trails plan. Jonathan Cook, parks and recreation director, said they are looking at issues...
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Texas health department hosts COVID-19 vaccine educational pop-up in Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services wants more Texans to get vaccinated. Currently, more than 33% of the state population is fully vaccinated. On Sunday, DSHS partnered with local healthcare groups like the Waco-McLennan County Public Health and community organizations like United Way of Waco-McLennan County to encourage everyone in the Waco area to get vaccinated as soon as they can to protect themselves, their families and their friends.
Waco, TXfox44news.com

Local businesses sponsor all dog adoptions at Humane Society

WACO, Texas: Five local businesses, all owned by Greg May and his family, are teaming up to sponsor all dog adoptions at the Humane Society of Central Texas this week. Earlier this week, the shelter was in dire need to get dogs out and into loving homes. “We were at...
Waco, TXfox44news.com

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site coming to Bellmead Walmart this weekend

WACO, Texas – Waco community organizations are joining the Department of State Health’s statewide effort to encourage getting COVID-19 vaccinations. A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site will be at the Bellmead Walmart this Sunday. No appointment is necessary. The address is 1521 I-35 N. This four-hour event starts at noon. People...
Waco, TXfox44news.com

$137K awarded in scholarships by Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo

WACO, Texas – The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo awarded $137,000 in scholarships to 36 Central Texas students for the 2020-21 academic year. This continues the Fair & Rodeo’s tradition and mission of giving back through youth scholarships. On Thursday night, students and their families attended the organization’s Scholar...
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Mark Osler: Now we face the real transition

In March and April of last year, our nation went through a wrenching change. Facing the kind of pandemic not seen in a century, the economy shut down and people stayed home. For the last year, nearly everything in our lives has been tamped down, quieted, stilled. It was a series of wrenching changes.
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Westphalia Knights of Columbus sponsoring vet clinic

American Heritage Girls Troop TX-4123 will host a shower for Care Net, 800 W. Waco Drive, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The shower is come-and-go. Attendees may stay for refreshments and a tour or just drop off a gift. Care Net needs any size Pampers, especially size 5 and 6, formula and wipes, or any item a new mother would need. Clients who attend appointments and classes earn points to shop for new items in the Care Net Store.