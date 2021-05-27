Cancel
Madison, IN

M-G advances to sectional title game

By Rob Hunt The Herald Bulletin
The Herald Bulletin
The Herald Bulletin
 13 days ago
TIPTON — Madison-Grant took a huge step toward its first softball sectional championship since 2016.

Elizabeth Lee surrendered just one earned run over seven innings, and her sister Sydney hit one of three home runs for the Argylls as M-G tripped up the Eastern Comets 8-2 on Wednesday evening.

M-G (17-9) will face Central Indiana Conference rival Oak Hill on Thursday at 6 p.m. for the sectional title and the chance to host the regional next Tuesday.

Eastern finished the season at 25-5.

The teams each plated a run in the first inning, but Madison-Grant put together a power surge that gave it the lead for good in the third.

Chelsea Bowland and Chelsea Parker hit lead off home runs in the third and fourth innings, respectively, for a 3-1 lead. Later in the fourth, it was Sydney Lee’s turn to homer with Zoey Barnett aboard for a 5-1 advantage.

After the Comets scored an unearned run to trim the lead to three, the M-G running game returned the lead to four. Daya Greene reached on a bunt single with one out in the fifth and stole second base. She moved up to third on an infield grounder that was ruled an error and scored on a Parker fielder’s choice grounder.

While Elizabeth Lee kept the Comet bats quiet, the Argylls' offense put the game out of reach with a pair of insurance runs in the seventh inning. Greene and Parker singled, and Barnett followed with a double to score both runners.

After yielding a leadoff triple to Eastern’s Hope Smith, Lee retired the next three batters — including two of her seven strikeouts — to leave the runner at third.

The Argylls have beaten the Golden Eagles twice this season by scores of 12-2 in the Grant 4 championship game and 4-0 with Lee throwing a three-hit shutout.

