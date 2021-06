AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR managed Mother Nature’s temper Sunday the best it could. As the Cup Series made its race debut at the Circuit of The Americas‘ 3.41-mile road course, it also took on its first true rain race in the modern era. Teams were equipped with proper wet-weather tires, but the circuit‘s 20 turns were still slippery given the amount of water sustained. And the required windshield wiper couldn‘t do much to help visibility issues if teams chose to turn it on.