Josh Cinnamo competes in the Mens Shot Put Ambulatory at the U.S. Paralympic Track & Field Trials on June 17, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minn. MINNEAPOLIS — While world champion Josh Cinnamo’s mark of 14.70 meters in the shot put F46 on the first day of the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials for Track and Field didn’t quite stack up among the best throws of his career, at the end of the day he was more than content getting the opportunity to compete in his own backyard. The IT data center project manager by morning and U.S. Paralympic hopeful by afternoon resides in Lakeville, Minnesota, less than a 30-minute drive from Breck School near Minneapolis where the Trials are being held.