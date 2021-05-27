Cancel
Peachtree will host USATF 10k Road Champs on July 4th – Olympic marathoners Aliphine Tuliamuk, Jake Riley and Abdi Abdirahman will all race

letsrun.com
 13 days ago

(26-May) — The Peachtree Road Race will host the USATF 10-K Championships for men and women on Sunday, July 4, the Atlanta Track Club (ATC) announced today. Tokyo Olympic marathoners Aliphine Tuliamuk, Jake Riley and Abdi Abdirahman are slated to compete. Tuliamuk was the USA Olympic Trials Marathon champion in February, 2020, just before the onset of the pandemic.

www.letsrun.com
