Local health order with mask requirement allowed to expire; officials advise unvaccinated people to continue wearing masks
Douglas County’s public health order that included mask requirements and capacity restrictions has been allowed to expire. As part of the County Commission’s meeting Wednesday, public health officers discussed their proposal to allow the expiration of the health order. They also discussed their standing health guidelines, which provide recommendations for when masks should still be used and steps for certain businesses and organizations to limit the spread of COVID-19.www2.ljworld.com