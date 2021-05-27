Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, KS

Local health order with mask requirement allowed to expire; officials advise unvaccinated people to continue wearing masks

By Editorials
LJWORLD
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas County’s public health order that included mask requirements and capacity restrictions has been allowed to expire. As part of the County Commission’s meeting Wednesday, public health officers discussed their proposal to allow the expiration of the health order. They also discussed their standing health guidelines, which provide recommendations for when masks should still be used and steps for certain businesses and organizations to limit the spread of COVID-19.

www2.ljworld.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kansas Health
County
Douglas County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Vaccines
Douglas County, KS
Health
Lawrence, KS
Health
Lawrence, KS
Government
Douglas County, KS
Government
City
Lawrence, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Expiration Date#The County Commission#Cdc#University Of Kansas#Facebook Comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...