Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 00:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL AND SOUTHEASTERN JEWELL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible early this morning from additional thunderstorms moving into the area from the west-northwest. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Kansas.