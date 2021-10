What a delightful young woman! She came online for one of my classes a week or so ago and, at her request, we met again individually a few days later. It turns out we have much in common, despite the generational difference between us. We are both grief advocates, women that know that through the struggles of grieving the loss of a loved one, and helping others on their grieving path, we receive immense gifts of wisdom and strength that become useful to our future lives.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO