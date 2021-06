The Pippin family is ready to raise a glass in salute to all those who made South Ridge Winery’s first Summer Kickoff Arts and Crafts Festival a success. Vendors from across the region gathered on the green behind the winery’s big red building above Live Oak Road last Saturday for a day of shopping, snacking, visiting with friends, chowing down on tasty barbecue and enjoying refreshing wine slushies under the shade of South Ridge’s front porch on a hot summer’s day. From homemade healthy dog treats and handmade jewelry to donkey’s milk soaps and whimsical door hangers, there is something for everyone to browse and buy.