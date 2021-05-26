Cancel
Portland, OR

Majority of Portland residents want to maintain police numbers

By Editor’s Picks
apbweb.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA survey conducted by The Oregonian found that 75% of Portland residents do not want to decrease police presence in the city despite last year’s protests calling for defunding the police. Of the 75% who were pro-police, half wanted more police on the streets and 24% did not want to...

apbweb.com
