ULEMCo joins ENGV to develop Australian hydrogen fuel market

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 13 days ago

ULEMCo, the UK hydrogen fuel pioneer, has signed an MoU with ENGV of Australia to collaborate on developing a market for its hydrogen dual fuel technology. The scope of the agreement extends across Australia and into commercial vehicles, particularly heavy-duty applications like refuse collection, urban trucks, buses and prime movers.

www.electronicsweekly.com
