Shrek defined our childhoods, provided us with two decades of memes and gave us a soundtrack to our lives. The films are absolute masterpieces, so good in fact, that one student even managed to write her entire diss on Shrek. But while most agree the franchise is incredible, there is much debate around which of the films is actually the best. So, without further ado, here is the definitive ranking of all the Shrek films from best to Shrek Forever After. If you don’t agree with it, you can get out my swamp.