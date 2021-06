The price of bitcoin dropped to its lowest in over a week on Tuesday, amid US monetary policy concerns and the continued tightening of regulation of cryptocurrencies in China. The leading crypto was trading down 9.7% at $32,318 a coin as of 07:05 GMT. It's the largest single daily loss for bitcoin since May 28. Other major cryptos were also trading in the red on Tuesday, with the top 10 by market capitalization having fallen between 7.3% and 12.9% over the last 24 hours.