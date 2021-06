Juneteenth is fast approaching, and what better way to celebrate than with the magnificent Shea Freedom? A musician, speaker, workshop creator and founder of the W.A.R. (We Are Resilient) Gathering, Freedom aims to provide artists with intentional, sacred spaces where their creativity can flourish and they can find community. If that beautiful dream sounds like a place you’d like to be in, we’re happy to say it’s a reality—on June 20, the W.A.R. Gathering is bringing Juneteenth: A Celebration of Black Voices to the Clubhouse on South Temple (850 E. South Temple). This live music, all-ages event boasts appearances from Freedom, Wynter Storm, Honey and more with general admission doors opening at 6:45 p.m. W.A.R. is also dedicating a portion of proceeds to local organizations Genderbands and BIPOC at The Front, so make sure to grab your tickets at juneteenthslc.bpt.me.