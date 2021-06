Here’s Why Waiting Until the End of the Year Could Cost You. Single engine center-console boats wanted for on-water training programs. ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Boat owners wishing to do good or take advantage of potential tax benefits may consider donating their boats to charity. Often this decision is made at the end of year just before the start of the new tax season. Waiting until the end of the year, however, could shortchange a boater’s potential tax benefits, according to the nonprofit BoatUS Foundation and Boating Safety and Clean Water, which has decades of experience operating a successful boat donation program.