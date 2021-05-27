Russell Westbrook Says 'You Got To Start Protecting The Players' After Popcorn Incident With Fan
A fan dumped popcorn as an injured Russell Westbrook walked towards the locker room, prompting criticism from Westbrook and his Washington Wizards teammates. "To be completely honest, this s--- is getting out of hand, especially for me. The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the f--- they want to do -- it's just out of pocket," said Westbrook, who injured his ankle. "There are certain things that cross the line. Any other setting ... a guy were to come up on the street and pour popcorn on my head, you know what happens.basketball.realgm.com