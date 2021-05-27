Cancel
NBA

Russell Westbrook Says 'You Got To Start Protecting The Players' After Popcorn Incident With Fan

Cover picture for the articleA fan dumped popcorn as an injured Russell Westbrook walked towards the locker room, prompting criticism from Westbrook and his Washington Wizards teammates. "To be completely honest, this s--- is getting out of hand, especially for me. The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the f--- they want to do -- it's just out of pocket," said Westbrook, who injured his ankle. "There are certain things that cross the line. Any other setting ... a guy were to come up on the street and pour popcorn on my head, you know what happens.

