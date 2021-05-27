Cancel
Grand Traverse County, MI

County Commissioners Discuss Rural Broadband Opportunities, Future Of Senior Center

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Traverse County commissioners held a study session Wednesday to discuss opportunities to increase rural broadband connectivity in the region, with former Michigan USDA Rural Development Director Jason Allen offering guidance on funding and organizational options for upgrades. Commissioners also discussed the status of the county’s future at the city-owned Senior Center on East Front Street.

