PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The toughest part of the 76ers' 103-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of their playoff series was the big picture. The Sixers and Hawks are now down to a best-of-three with the series even, 2-2. Also frustrating is the way the Sixers lost the game. They built an 18-point lead in the first half before the Hawks stormed back. Coach Doc Rivers was not pleased with the way his team played offensively in the defeat.