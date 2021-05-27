Luke Clayton: Stripers hitting topwaters at Lake Texoma
Guide Chris Carey with Striper Express eased the throttle back on the Falcon Super King guide boat and we gently glided up to the windward side of an island, there was just enough light to cast our big topwater plugs. A gentle breeze caused surface ripples on the water and the sky was threatening rain. But we didn’t really care about the rain if it came, just as long as there was no accompanying lightning. A glance at radar on Chris’ phone indicated a break in the precipitation.www.waxahachietx.com