Luke Clayton: Stripers hitting topwaters at Lake Texoma

Some folks only hunt during the cold weather months and I totally understand the reasons. It’s obviously cooler during the fall and winter, a more comfortable time to be in the woods and once the meat is harvested, much easier to keep it chilled. But for many years, I have enjoyed summer hog hunting and have devised some ways to not only be successful but comfortable as well. If you are hunting where there is a walk in cooler to keep harvested game chilled, meat care is much easier but most of us don’t always have this luxury. I hunted with my good friend Jeff Rice on his place near Lake Fork this past weekend. The two of us spend a lot of time hunting hogs year round and we have devised a plan that is perfectly suited to summer hog hunting.