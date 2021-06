Amid the New York Knicks’ success this season, it’s understandable to lay all the praise on forward Julius Randle. He’s clearly the Knicks’ best player, leading them in almost all statistical categories, not to mention being named to his first All-Star selection. But basketball is a team sport. Even Randle has pointed this out in almost all of his interviews. As such, we should expect Randle to continue his elite performance in the Knicks’ first postseason appearance since 2013. But we should also keep an eye on second-year man RJ Barrett, who’s become a foundational part of the squad.