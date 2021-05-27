Changing File Ownership with the Chown Command in Linux (with examples)

(Other stories by Shusain) When it comes to Linux permissions, things can get pretty tricky. Unless you are an admin user, like root, then you won't have access to files or directories that were created by other users. In order to access those files, either their permissions should be updated to be available for other users or you can change ownership of the files. In this tutorial, we will discuss what to do if you are required to change ownership of files or directories, using the chown command.