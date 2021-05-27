Deep-rooted racism, discrimination permeate US military

Girl Scout Troop 162 Brownie Scout and Cub Scout Pack 49 Webelos Scout Adelyn Leong, 9, places a U.S. flag next to a Maui Veterans Cemetery gravestone Saturday morning with the help of her brother, Cub Scout Colin Leong, 6. Standing by with more flags are Girl Scout Ava Busch, 9, (left) and Lauren Andaya, 9, who is both a Brownie Scout and a Webelos Scout. A small army of scouts, leaders, parents and other community members placed flags by each of the cemetery’s roughly 3,100 graves in honor of Memorial Day. As always, the annual event spurred conversations and thoughts about the many veterans buried at the cemetery. “With Memorial Day, I kind of feel sad because of all of these people, they fought for us,” Adelyn Leong said. “They died even though they knew they had to leave their loved ones behind.” Maui County Veterans Council Sgt. at Arms Bo Mahoe said the group effort was appreciated. “They are learning patriotism, community service and civic duty,” Mahoe said. “We’re just so fortunate such a large group turned out today. In an hour and five minutes we are almost completely done.”