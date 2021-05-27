76ers' Matisse Thybulle puts on defensive clinic in Game 2 vs. Wizards and makes NBA history in the process

After a tough loss in Game 1, the Washington Wizards will be looking to bounce back in Game 2 of their series against the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Sixers will be aiming to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The Wizards competed hard and gave the Sixers all that they could handle in the first game, but ultimately the Sixers showed why they were one of the best teams in the league all season as they were able to close out the game down the stretch for a 125-118 victory.