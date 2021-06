Wichita Wings will resume their season with the second home game against the Amarillo Bombers on Friday, June 11 at 7 PM at Hartman Arena. Ticketing info to be announced soon. Stay connected with your Wichita Wings and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO BE WORN FOR THE ENTIRETY OF THE EVENT (with the exception of actively eating and drinking) AND WHILE INSIDE HARTMAN ARENA. We appreciate your cooperation in keeping all attendees and our staff healthy and safe.