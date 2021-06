Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei has issued a stark warning that China’s denial of human rights of the Uighur people in Xinjiang is a foreshadowing of the fate of Hong Kong. The dissident artist said: “What is happening in Xinjiang is a look into the future of what will happen to Hong Kong. China sees it as simply a matter of domestic policy to crack down on minority groups by the hundreds of thousands. Tibetans have also faced similar treatment. It has been this way for years.” He added: “The Hong Kong situation has shown us that this authoritarian...