Amazon Prime Day definitely offers one of the best opportunities to pick up a new TV for less. With less than a week to go until Prime Day 2021, you may want to start measuring your TV stand or figuring out where you will mount your new TV. There are even some early Prime Day TV deals available now, including LG's 4K OLED TVs and plenty of Amazon Fire smart TVs. More TV deals will undoubtedly pop up at Amazon and other retailers next week, but there's already a good selection to choose from. Ahead of the sale, we've rounded up the best Prime Day TV deals available now.