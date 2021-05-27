Cancel
Butler County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 00:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Elk County in southeastern Kansas Cowley County in south central Kansas Southern Butler County in south central Kansas Chautauqua County in southeastern Kansas Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1241 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near El Dorado to 7 miles north of Hardy, moving east at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near El Dorado around 1245 AM CDT. Dexter around 1250 AM CDT. Cedar Vale around 100 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Eureka, Sedan, Hamilton and Peru. This includes Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 64 and 79. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
