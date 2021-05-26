Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Councillors refuse to approve budget

By Jake Boudrot
porthawkesburyreporter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARICHAT: Municipal councillors will be meeting tonight to once again discuss the budget. During Monday night’s regular monthly meeting, Richmond Municipal Council was scheduled to approve the final budget for 2021-2022, the five-year Capital Investment Plan, area rates, and the final water budget for 2021-2022, but that was delayed after a motion was introduced by Deputy Warden Michael Diggdon and seconded by District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson.

porthawkesburyreporter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Councillor#Property Tax#Taxpayers#Tax Revenue#Municipal Corporation#Tax Rate#Arichat#Premises Identification#Municipal Councillors#Budget Deliberations#Fire Levies#Deputy#Investment#Urgency#Area Rates#Care#Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bremen, GAtimes-georgian.com

Bremen BOE tentatively approves FY 22 budget

Bremen City Schools administrators presented a proposed $25.3 million fiscal year 2022 budget to Board of Education members at the district’s first budget hearing on Thursday. The proposed general fund budget is about $701,000 less than the fiscal year 2021 budget, said Allen Pullen, director of finance for the school...
Watauga County, NCGo Blue Ridge

Watauga Commissioners Lift State Of Emergency, Approve Budget

Watauga County Commissioners have ended the state of emergency put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, and approved the budget. The Watauga Democrat reports during the May 18 meeting, commissioners lifted the state of emergency put in place in March of 2020. According to the report, the state of emergency...
Macon County, NCthemaconcountynews.com

County manager presents $54 million budget

Macon County manager Derek Roland presented his 2021-22 budget proposal to county leaders last Tuesday night during the monthly meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners. Roland’s proposed budget keeps the county’s tax rate of .374 flat and totals $54,641,096. “FY ’22 Expenditures will increase by $2,338,651 or 4.5%...
Watauga County, NCGo Blue Ridge

AppalCART Board Approves Budget 2021-2022

Last week, the AppalCART Board approved the 21-22 fiscal year budget. The Watauga Democrat reports the budget worked with $4,858,291 in general fund revenues, mostly from grants, government allocations, and advertising revenue. According to the report, administration costs are budgeted at $725,890, with nearly half of operating expenditures set to...
Redlands, CARedlands Daily Facts

Redlands approves balanced budget that looks to future

Rebuilding and planning for the future are the main themes in a budget that was approved by the Redlands City Council on Tuesday, June 1. The city shed a total of almost 100 positions in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy and dire revenue forecasts offered an uncertain financial outlook.
LifestylePosted by
The Brunswick News

Airport commission budget approved

The proposed budget for the Golden Isles Airport Commission was approved unanimously at Tuesday’s Golden Isles Development Authority meeting. The commission’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes more than $3.5 million in operation revenues and proposed operating expenses of more than $3.4 million. The commission is also expecting more...
mma.org

Senate approves FY22 state budget

On May 27, the Senate approved a $47.72 billion state spending plan for fiscal 2022 that, for municipal and school aid accounts, included few changes from the recommendation released by the Senate Ways and Means Committee in early May. On the main local aid accounts, the Senate budget matches the...
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

CDD supervisors in The Villages will be approving proposed budgets

CDD 9 – 1:30 p.m. Amenity Authority Committee – 9 a.m. Village Center Community Development District – 3:30 p.m. The following meetings will be held in the Everglades Recreation Center:. Thursday, June 10. CDD 12 – 1:30 p.m. CDD 13 – 3 p.m. Residents are encouraged to provide input during...
Politicsdowntownpublications.com

Birmingham approves budget, lower millage

Birmingham city commissioners on Monday, May 24, approved a $91.6 million annual budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, a decrease of $6.3 million from the previous year’s budget, with a 4.2 percent decrease in millage rates due to Headlee Tax Limitation Amendment rollbacks. The city’s fiscal year runs from July 1...
Sadieville, KYnews-graphic.com

Sadieville City Commission approves budget first reading

SADIEVILLE — The first reading of the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget of $1.5 million was approved by the Sadieville City Commission at its Monday night meeting. While a full breakdown of the budget will not be made public until the second reading at next month’s commission meeting, it was revealed that the budget for the upcoming fiscal year is a total of $1,532,946.83. Following the reading, the commission then voted unanimously to approve the budget.
Sitka, AKkcaw.org

Assembly approves final budget for FY22

After a process that spanned months, the Sitka Assembly set its final budget for next year. When the group met on Tuesday (5-25-21), it approved a general fund budget of just over $29 million dollars for fiscal year ‘22. To say it was a challenging budget season would be an...
Corinth, VTValley News

Corinth voters approve budget at Town Meeting

CORINTH — Voters approved all articles at an outdoor Town Meeting held on Tuesday and also elected officers at the ballot box. From the floor during the meeting that was held outside the town offices, Corinth voters added $250 to the general fund budget to account for funds voters approved under a separate article for the Vermont Family Network. The addition brought the total to about $411,000, of which $223,361 is to be raised by taxes.
Saginaw, MIabc12.com

CITY OF SAGINAW APPROVES 2022 PROPOSED BUDGET

SAGINAW, MI (WJRT) – The Saginaw City Council has approved the Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2022. The fiscal year for the City of Saginaw is from July 1 to June 30. According to a press release, the proposed budget reflects the City’s commitment to provide quality services to residents, while preserving the City’s long-term financial viability. The total citywide budget is projected to be $132.4 million, which represents a $7.6 million, or 6.09% increase from the 2021 approved budgeted levels.
Kershaw County, SCchronicle-independent.com

School board approves budget on first reading

The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees held a public hearing on and approved first reading of the Kershaw County School District’s (KCSD) proposed $ 96 million Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget at its May 18 meeting. KCSD Chief Financial Officer Erin Boyce gave a brief overview of the proposed budget, telling trustees in the summary of budget changes that the state’s Base Student Cost is estimated to increase from $2,489 to $2,516.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors Approve Budget Amendment

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During open forum, the Board discussed putting together a committee to decide on funding to apply for through the American Rescue Plan. The Board then approved a resolution for drainage district assessments and waiver rates for those that had...
Ball Ground, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Ball Ground approves budget with no plans to raise taxes

BALL GROUND — The Ball Ground City Council has approved a $4.7 million budget, the largest in the city’s history, according to Mayor Rick Roberts. The city council approved the budget for fiscal year 2022 unanimously Thursday. The new fiscal year starts July 1. City officials intend to roll back...
Delavan, WImywalworthcounty.com

Delavan-Darien district approves preliminary budget

The Delavan-Darien School Board approved its preliminary budget for the 2021-22 school year on May 10. Business Administrator Anthony Klein said the budget will certainly change several times before the final version of it is approved in October. Klein said the preliminary budget was up for approval a month earlier...
Lower Township, NJCape May County Herald

Lower Approves Fire District Budget After Voter Rejection

VILLAS – Voters in Town Bank rejected their fire district’s $1.3 million budget in the April 20 fire district election, but Lower Township Council approved it, at its May 17 meeting. The budget had a zero increase over the previous year, but was rejected by a 129-to-123 vote. Lower Township...
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

OMU approves budget with no rate increase

The City Utility Commission approved Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ budget for Fiscal 2022 on Friday with no rate increase, as expected. The budget shows the electric system with $89.3 million in operating revenue and total expenses of $80.2 million. That leaves net income of $9.043 million. The water system, however, shows...