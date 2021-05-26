Councillors refuse to approve budget
ARICHAT: Municipal councillors will be meeting tonight to once again discuss the budget. During Monday night’s regular monthly meeting, Richmond Municipal Council was scheduled to approve the final budget for 2021-2022, the five-year Capital Investment Plan, area rates, and the final water budget for 2021-2022, but that was delayed after a motion was introduced by Deputy Warden Michael Diggdon and seconded by District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson.porthawkesburyreporter.com