Councillors refuse to approve budget

SADIEVILLE — The first reading of the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget of $1.5 million was approved by the Sadieville City Commission at its Monday night meeting. While a full breakdown of the budget will not be made public until the second reading at next month’s commission meeting, it was revealed that the budget for the upcoming fiscal year is a total of $1,532,946.83. Following the reading, the commission then voted unanimously to approve the budget.