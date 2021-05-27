Cancel
Electronics

What’s Holding Back the Always Connected Wearable Health Sensors We Need?

By John Lynn
healthcareittoday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who’s had experienced with bluetooth (I think that’s everyone right?) knows the pains associated with bluetooth. When it works, it works great. However, when the device loses its pairing, it’s a mess. Plus, we all know how much fun it is to get various devices to pair in the first place. The amazing part is that I’m literally @techguy on Twitter and so you think this wouldn’t be an issue for me and for the most part it’s not. However, I still don’t like it. Now think about my mother or another less technical senior trying to figure out how to pair their health sensors using bluetooth to their health hub. Forgetaboutit!

www.healthcareittoday.com
