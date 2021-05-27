Cancel
Environment

Lightning Flashes Behind US Capitol as Storms Hit DC

msn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather warnings were issued for Washington and surrounding areas on Wednesday, May 26, as the region was hit by severe thunderstorms. This footage by Anna Mahalak shows lightning flashing behind the United States Capitol. The National Weather Service (NWS) declared the storm threat over late on Wednesday night. Local media said some DC residents had reported damage. Credit: Anna Mahalak via Storyful.

