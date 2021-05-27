Lightning Flashes Behind US Capitol as Storms Hit DC

Effective: 2021-06-09 04:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-09 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Washington County in southeastern Maine * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 448 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Machias, Jonesboro, Machiasport, Roque Bluffs and Whitneyville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR