Immigration

Texas Border Patrol Agent Charged With Human Trafficking After 180 Migrants Found

By Daniel Villarreal
msn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas Border Patrol agent has been charged with human trafficking after more than 180 migrants were found in three stash houses earlier this month. The unnamed Laredo Sector Border Patrol agent was arrested on May 21. Their arrest occurred after a grand jury indicted them for felony offenses "related to transporting undocumented individuals for private gain," a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) said.

