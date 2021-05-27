Texas Border Patrol Agent Charged With Human Trafficking After 180 Migrants Found

The incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m., when the California Highway Patrol Dispatch notified the El Centro Sector Radio Communications of a 9-1-1 emergency call made by an individual who stated he, along with another two individuals, had illegally crossed the United States/Mexico international boundary. The individual stated that they were lost and that a female traveling with them had fainted. Agents in the field were notified of the distress call and they responded to the area. Agents began the search using GPS coordinates provided by the lost individual’s cellphone.